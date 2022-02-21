Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards 2022: Suniel Shetty Is All Proud Of His Son Ahan Shetty As He Received 'Best Debutant' Award

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were announced last night in Mumbai in a star-studded event! The night was filled with full of glitz and glamour and the actors like Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun and Ahan Shetty were all happy to receive the prestigious awards. Even Suniel Shetty is also happy for his son and dropped a congratulatory message on his Twitter page…

India's most prestigious award no less. #DadasahebPhalke Award for the Best Debutante goes to #AhanShetty Chest is full of pride, eyes are moist. So proud of you son. Onwards & upwards always 🙏 #DadasahebPhalkeAwards2022 #Tadap #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies #JustMenIndia pic.twitter.com/Sd42hWcz8W — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) February 21, 2022

Ranveer Singh is also happy to receive the award and he dropped the pics holding the trophy on his Twitter page…

Honoured to receive the 'Best Actor' award for '83' at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 🏆 Thank you for the love ♥️🙏🏽♾ @Dpiff_official pic.twitter.com/TsEF5N1MJB — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 20, 2022

Here is a complete list of winners… Take a look!

1. Outstanding Contribution To Film Industry - Asha Parekh

2. Best International Feature Film - Another Round

3. Best Director - Ken Ghosh for State of Siege: Temple Attack

4. Best Cinematographer - Jayakrishna Gummadi for Haseena Dillruba

5. Best Actor in Supporting Role - Satish Kaushik for Kaagaz

6. Best Actress in Supporting Role - Lara Dutta for Bell Bottom

7. Best Actor in a Negative Role - Aayush Sharma for Antim: The Final Truth

8. People's Choice Best Actor - Abhimanyu Dassani

9. People's Choice Best Actress - Radhika Madan

10. Best Film - Shershaah

11. Best Actor - Ranveer Singh for 83

12. Best Actress - Kriti Sanon for Mimi

13. Best Debut - Ahan Shetty for Tadap

14. Film Of The Year - Pushpa: The Rise

15. Best Web Series - Candy

16. Best Actor in Web Series - Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2

17. Best Actress in Web Series - Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

18. Best Playback Singer Male - Vishal Mishra

19. Best Playback Singer Female - Kanika Kapoor

20. Best Short Film - Pauli

21. Television Series of The Year - Anupama

22. Best Actor in Television Series - Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

23. Best Actress in Television Series - Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

24. Most Promising Actor in Television Series - Dheeraj Dhoopar

25. Most Promising Actress in Television Series - Rupali Ganguly

26. Critics Best Film - Sardar Udham

27. Critics Best Actor - Sidharth Malhotra for Shershaah

28. Critics Best Actress - Kiara Advani for Shershaah

Congratulations to all the winners…