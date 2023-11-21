Date locked for Ranbir’s ‘Animal’ trailer

Brace Yourselves For An Exhilarating Cinematic Thrill With Trailer Of Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Releasing On November 23rd

Get ready for a wild ride and brace yourselves for an exhilarating cinematic thrill with the trailer of the highly anticipated action saga ‘Animal’ starring Ranbir Kapoor with Sandeep Reddy Vanga directing it will be dropped on November 23rd.

Every promotional material released so far by the makers enthused cinemagoers- starting from the pre-teaser to the teaser to songs. Each promo showed different aspects of the movie. The trailer which will be out in another 3 days will show all the facets of the movie together. The trailer poster shows a serious discussion between Ranbir and Sandeep Reddy.

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady opposite Ranbir Kapoor. Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri are the other prominent cast.

Animal is produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. The film will be released in 5 languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 1st.