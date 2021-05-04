Deepika Padukone gets tested positive for coronavirus after her family

Bollywood: It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone's family is tested with coronavirus positive. Her father Prakash Padukone is currently getting treated in a private hospital. Well, the latest news is even Deepika is also tested positive for this deadly disease. She is currently staying with her family in Bangalore.



Deepika's mother Ujjala Padukone and younger sister Anisha also got in contact with this novel disease a few days ago and are getting treated in home quarantine method.

Although there is no official confirmation from Deepika, the news is now breaking the social media and all her fans are wishing her 'Speedy Recovery'.

Well, Prakash Padukone's close friend Vimal Kumar spoke to the media and said, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive."

He also added, "They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

Speaking about Deepika Padukone's work front, she will be next seen in 83 movie which is the sports drama that showcases the Indian Cricket World Cup 1983 special moments. She will also be part of Shakun Batra's untitled movie and Cirkus films. Along with these prestigious movies, she also has Pathan movie in her kitty.

In 83 movie, she will be seen as Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) wife essaying the role of Romi Bhatia.