Deepika Padukone Reminisces Her Mental Health And Depression Struggles In Meghan Markle's Archetypes Podcast

Bollywood's ace actress Deepika Padukone is in the best phase of her career… She is acting in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Prabhas's Project K which is being helmed by ace filmmaker Nag Ashwin. But a few days back, Deepika suddenly was admitted to a hospital after feeling ill all of a sudden. From then, there are rumours doing on her health. Off late, she shared all her views about mental health and depression struggles with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in her Archetypes podcast.

When Meghan asked about Deepika's mental health condition when everything was going well in her professional career… Deepika said, "I woke up, I fell. My blood pressure dropped. And then the next thing I know, my life just felt meaningless. I didn't want to live anymore. I didn't want to get out of bed. And I struggled with this for, for many, many months. I would just break down at the drop of a hat. Not be present. Like I'd be talking to someone or be, you know, be at an event or be engaging with someone, but my mind's somewhere else".

She further revealed that she couldn't witness her parents packing their bags after visiting her for some days. "And my mom was like, what's wrong? Is it your relationship? Has someone said something to you? I said, I don't know. I've been feeling like this for many, many months. I just keep crying. I don't know why. It's a feeling of hopelessness. You just feel hopeless. You feel like there's no point in living".

Then she revealed how she contacted counsellor… "And so I picked up the phone on her I spoke to her. She was at an event. She stepped out and she said, Deepika, I'm taking a flight and coming to see you right now. You need to see a psychiatrist. And so literally, from the sound of my voice, she could tell that I needed help".

Well, the podcast garnered much popularity as Meghan concentrated on women's mental health and star actors Deepika Padukone and Constance Wu shared their thoughts with the audience.

Meghan also recalled how Prince Harry helped her when she was all down… "Yeah. And you [Deepika Padukone] found the courage to get the help that you needed and to get the help that works for you. I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that my husband [Prince Harry] had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman. She didn't know I was even calling her."

Well, Deepika further asked Meghan about it, she said, "And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little 'beep, beep' and I was like 'Hi,' and I'm introducing myself, and that you can literally... You're going, wait, sorry. I'm just... who is this? Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in. But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it. And for you, I think what's the most illuminating is that you're willing to talk about it."

Meghan also turned emotional while her conversation with Constance Wu and said, "If you weren't crying, I'd be worried. Right? Because so much of it is, especially based on what you're talking about, which is when everything's just building up, building up internalized emotion, whether it's sadness or relief or everything. I mean how - just like when you're talking about with your daughter when you watch our kids, the most beautiful thing in the world, even though in the moment it might not feel that way, is if they have a breakdown and they just scream and they let it all out... They let it all out and guess what happens? They're fine. Because they let it out."

Meghan further said, "But really, the craziest thing in the world would be to keep all of that inside. So this. You, right now, I mean. I think it's... I think it's beautiful. So even my own version of like, I would love to cry this much, but I'm conditioned to still have some – a different kind of composure. And now you sort of go, ohhh, just relax and let it out. And I see the same thing in my kids as you're talking about in yours, and I'm like, 'Oh my God, I want to do that. I want to feel so deeply.' It's like an Adele album. Just like so much intense emotion. And you just get it out and you share it. And I think that's the - that's the piece though, is the most helpful thing in the world, is being able to use your experience to help other people not be in that same position or to know that it's okay if they were and to take the shame away from it."

Finally, Deepika also thrashed the rumours on her split with Ranveer and said that he will be back and is away due to work… "My husband was at a music festival for a week and he's just come back. So, he's gonna be happy to see my face".