Deepika Padukone Wishes Her Dear Husband Ranveer Singh Dropping A Cocktail Pic With Him

He is the deadly reel 'Khilji'…



He is our dear 'Simmba'… And He is our rock star 'Gully Boy'…

Yes… he is none other than Ranveer Singh who is always remembered with his awesome reel names. He creates such magic on the big screens and makes the audience fall for his amazing screen presence.

Today being our Ranveer Singh's birthday, it is definitely a celebration for all his fans. As lockdown period is still on, this 'Bajirao' has celebrated his birthday with all his family members in a simple way…

Our dear Deepika Padukone and heartthrob of Ranveer, specially wished her husband… She took to her Instagram page and dropped a 'Cocktail' pic and wished him stating 'Light Of Her Life'…

In this pic, this cute couple of Bollywood are seen laughing out louder and heart-fully holding the cocktail glasses…



Deepika also left a heart-full message wishing her dear hubby by showering all her love… "The light of my life. The centre of my universe. I wish you good health and peace of mind in abundance. As for the rest, I'll tell you in person!😉

I Love You!❤️ #happybirthday…"

Ranveer and Deepika tied a knot in October, 2018… They started dating each other in 2012 and from then he stood in all ups and downs of Deepika and also made her come out of the deadly 'Depression'. Deepika and Ranveer shower their love on each other and always keep smiling making us know their strong love bond.

Coming to Ranveer's work front, he will be next seen in Kabir Khan's historical Indian First World Cup recap '83' flick stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev. Even Deepika is also the part of this movie essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife.