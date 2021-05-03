Devi Sri Prasad on board for a Bollywood film

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all eyes on his upcoming project 'Cirkus' starring Ranveer Singh. The director has now brought Tollywood Rockstar music director Devi Sri Prasad on board for the film.

Devi Sri Prasad greeted the Bollywood audience by composing tunes for Salman Khan's recreation of Seeti Maar song and is all set to compose tunes for this film. According to the buzz, DSP has already composed two songs for the film. The first one is a dance number and the other is a romantic love song. It seems like the movie unit has already wrapped up the shoot of one of the songs and the shoot of 2nd song we completed very soon. Apart from these two songs, there are other leading music composers on board for scoring music for the rest of the songs.

Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez are playing the female leads in this movie. Touted to be a comic entertainer, Varun Sharma is also playing a crucial role in this film which is based on Shakespeare's play 'The Comedy Of Errors'.