Bollywood's power couple Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are blessed with a baby boy and they named him as Avyaan. Although Dia delivered the baby 2 months ago i.e on May 14 2021, since then the little one is in the hospital itself as he was born a little earlier. Dia and Vaibhav took to their Instagram pages and dropped heartfelt notes.

Dia opened up on how her little one was born premature and said he was also placed in Neonatal ICU. The couple thanked all the doctors and nurses and said severe bacterial infection during her pregnancy was the reason behind the early C-section.

Dia Mirza also shared a glimpse of little miracle Avyaan and treated all her fans. Even many Bollywood celebrities congratulated the couple.





Along with sharing her baby's glimpse, Dia jotted down a heartfelt note. "To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, "To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body."



These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU.

A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.

As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grandparents are waiting to hold him in their arms.

To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say - your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one.

We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time".

This post garnered millions of views and Bollywood celebs like Karisma Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry, Bipasha Basu, Masaba Gupta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Preity Zinta, Tahira Kashyap, Samantha Akkineni, Esha Gupta, Sonali Bendre, Sonu Nigam, Lara Bhupati, Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee and a few others congratulated the couple and dropped messages in the comments section!

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got hitched on 15th February, 2020 and soon after she announced her pregnancy.