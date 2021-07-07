Dilip Kumar Demise: Saira Bhanu Turns Emotional And Says God Snatched Away My Reason Of Living

It is all known that Bollywood's legendary actor Dilip Kumar ji passed away this morning in the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital after complaining the breathing issues and was treated in ICU. But his condition was stable till yesterday and Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Bhanu also stated the same. But suddenly he passed away and made the whole Indian Film Industry mourn for his death.

Saira Bhanu turned emotional and according to the sources, Saira said, "God snatched away my reason for living. Without Sahab, I won't be able to think about anything. Everyone, please pray."



On the other hand, the funeral of this legendary actor will be held with the full state honours and the Maharashtra government has also ordered the officials to take care of the last rights of Dilip Kumar ji. They are going on at Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai.

In this post, we can see the glimpses of cops assisting when the legend is taken back to home.

Many Bollywood actors are heart-broken when they came to know about Dilip Kumar's sudden demise. Amitabh Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kunal Kemmu, Ishaan Khatter and a few more actors mourned for his loss and dropped the RIP messages on their social media pages.





