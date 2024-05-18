Divya Khossla to showcase her versatility in the upcoming thriller flick ‘Savi’

Actress-filmmaker Divya Khossla is poised to showcase her versatility in the upcoming high-octane thriller 'Savi', where she delves into a character unlike any she has portrayed before. Embracing the complexity of her role, Khossla finds herself drawn to the depth of her character's resilience and the intense journey she undertakes.

Khossla shared her insights into her character in 'Savi', highlighting the multifaceted nature of her portrayal. "My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing, and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi," she revealed.

The unveiling of a new poster from the film provided a tantalizing glimpse into the dynamic narrative awaiting audiences. With three frames capturing divergent moments, the poster juxtaposes the juxtaposition of emotions and experiences. In the center, Harshvardhan Rane finds himself trapped in a jail, while on one side, Divya exudes a sense of bubbly cheerfulness, contrasting sharply with the other frame where she bears the mark of a bloodied nose.

Speaking further about her role, Khossla expressed her excitement for audiences to witness the trailer, hinting at the thrill and suspense awaiting them. "The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And I can't wait for you all to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller, and I’m so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I’m confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats," she exclaimed.

Alongside Divya Khossla, the film also features the acclaimed actor Anil Kapoor, adding another layer of intrigue to the gripping narrative. With the teaser set to drop on May 21 and the film slated for release on May 31, 'Savi' promises to be an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience, leaving audiences enthralled and on the edge of their seats from start to finish.