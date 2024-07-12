Divyanka's money issues sorted, to get emergency certificate from embassy after theft in Europe

Mumbai: Actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who shared on July 11 that she and her actor husband Vivek Dahiya were robbed in Europe, has provided an update on their situation.

The actress said that their 'money situation' is now sorted, and they will be heading to the embassy in another city on Friday to obtain emergency certificates.

Divyanka took to her Instagram stories and posted a note updating her followers on the situation.

“Dear all, Thanks for your immense love and support. It truly means a lot! After losing so much, thankfully, the much-needed love is not lost! Giving our loved ones and the concerned people an update as we are unable to reply to everyone personally.”

Updating about their situation, she said: “Currently, our money situation is kind of sorted as we've got some help from a dear friend. We've replaced the rented car, as it was thankfully insured. We'll be heading towards the embassy in another city today to get the emergency certificate sorted.

“Also, we have not lost everything as being reported. We have a few things left that were in the boot of the car. Also, left with our spirit intact! No one can snatch that away!

On July 11, the actress revealed that most of their essentials, including passports, bank cards, and expensive goods, were taken.

Divyanka had earlier posted details about the incident on her Instagram stories, confirming, “Vivek and I are safe and sound, but most of our essentials, passports, bank cards, and expensive goods are gone from our car in a resort property. Just hoping for prompt help from the embassy.”

“The car was parked in a secured resort property when the break-in happened. Please do not trouble us suggesting how the care should have been taken. The resort knew about the ‘luggage in car’ status, and they were cool about it.”

“This can happen to anyone… But I hope it doesn’t! Be of help if you can, or empathise. If that’s seemingly difficult… Please go ahead doing your business,” she added.