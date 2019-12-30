Dpisms: New Trend Of 'Chhapaak' Promotions

Guys, just tell us how will the makers promote a movie??? Ha! You may say that it is a silly question. As the releasing date of the movie comes closer, makers release first look posters, teaser, trailer, motion posters and so on… And the offline promotions go on with the lead pair, director and producer visiting a few reality shows.



But the Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak' makers have just gone out of the way and are trending this movie on the social media with their unique promotions.

First, the makers shared the motivational videos where Deepika and other cast of the movie motivated the acid attack survivors which showed off the fighting spirit of the whole team.

Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai... Badalna hai... #AbLadnaHai





Next comes the 'Muhdhikai 2.0' video where Deepika along with the director Meghna Gulzar have shown how acid attack survivors are been made the part of their movie. Deepika and Meghna also came up with a motivational speech which inspired many girls.





Finally comes the entertainment part of promotions 'Dpisms'…

First one has a funny conversation between Deepika and Meghna…





In second one Deepika is seen massaging Meghna's neck part with a funny conversation…

The third one is here… Priya Varrier this is for you specially by Deepika Padukone! It's a wink from our dear Deepika!









A superb way of promoting the movie… Keep it rocking 'Chhapaak' team! This movie is going to hit the screens on 10th January 2020.