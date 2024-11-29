Live
ED Conducts Raids on Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra’s Properties in Money Laundering Case
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raided Raj Kundra's properties in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh as part of an investigation into a money laundering case related to the alleged distribution of pornographic content.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of businessman Raj Kundra on Friday. He is the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.
The raid is part of an investigation into a money laundering case. The case is linked to the alleged distribution of pornographic content.
Sources said that around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are being searched.
The investigation is looking into the role of suspects in distributing adult content. This was allegedly done through mobile apps and other digital platforms.
The ED is focusing on financial transactions and digital evidence. The goal is to trace the money generated from the distribution of illicit content.
Raj Kundra has faced legal challenges in the past related to similar allegations.
At this time, Kundra has not made any public comment about the raids. The authorities are investigating his role in the case.
This raid is part of the ED's ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal digital content and its financial networks.