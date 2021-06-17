Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms starts vaccination drive for staff

Producer Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Group has commenced a vaccination drive to inoculate its staff members at Balaji Telefilms, ALTBalaji and Balaji Motion Pictures Private Limited. The drive is being held at two centres on Thursday, namely the Balaji house and Killick Nixon Studios, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The programme will cover two shots of the vaccine for all their on-roll and off-roll staff.

"One of the biggest fights the country is currently facing is against the novel Coronavirus. As a step towards safeguarding our staff, we have initiated a Covid-19 vaccination drive at two centres," Zulfiqar Khan, Group COO, Balaji Telefilms, said.

He added: "As an organisation, we have always believed that our peop le are our biggest assets, and we'll continue to look out for them."