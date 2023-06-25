Live
‘Emergency:’ Kangana’s biopic of Indira Gandhi locks release date
All are aware that actress Kangana Ranaut is essaying the role of Indira Gandhi, the first lady Prime Minister of India, in her upcoming film “Emergency.” As the title suggests, the movie is about the National emergency period of India, which was declared by the former PM during her reign. The versatile actress provided the story and directed the film as well.
Now here is some good news for those who are waiting for the movie’s release. The team officially announced through a video that the movie will release worldwide in cinemas on November 24th, 2023.
Along with the release date, the riots, and terrible circumstances during the emergency declaration were also shown as a glimpse along with a powerful dialogue of Kangana. “Emergency” also has Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla, and others in pivotal roles. Renu Pitti and Kangana Ranaut are producing this movie under the Manikarnika Films banner.