Farnaz Shetty loves playing negative roles

Actress Farnaz Shetty, recently featured in the web series 'Video Cam Scam,' has shared insights into her character in the show, expressing the enjoyment of portraying negative roles with their intricate layers. The crime thriller, centered around cybercrime and sextortion, delves into real-life events. While Farnaz couldn't personally relate to her character Sweety, she found it exhilarating to embody her on screen.



Known for her role in 'Balika Vadhu,' Farnaz explained, "Why I chose to do this was because I honestly felt that this character is nowhere close to me. When I heard about this subject, I was like 'aisa bhi kuch hota hai?' No one in my circle of friends ever talked about this subject. So, for me, it was really new."

She continued, "I never knew that something like sextortion also happens and people are victimized so brutally. In my real life, I definitely cannot be a scammer. But on screen, if I get a chance like this, it's fun to do. It's always fun to play negative roles because they have so many layers and shades to it. So for that reason, I felt that this is something I want to do, and it just grabbed my attention."

Describing her character Sweety, known for her work in 'Waaris,' Farnaz said, "My character's name is Sweety. She lives with two friends, Sonu and Titu. They want an easy life, being college dropouts and failures. The idea of scamming people gives them a kick, allowing them to make easy money without much effort."

Farnaz emphasized that 'Video Cam Scam' stands out on OTT platforms due to its unique focus on sextortion, a subject not widely explored. She highlighted the reluctance of real victims to openly discuss the issue, making it a distinctive and relevant narrative.

The series, featuring Rajneesh Duggal, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aradhana Sharma, is produced by Pavan Malu, directed by Vaibhav Khishti, and written by Arpit Vageria.