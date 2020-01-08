Fatima Sana Shaikh To Team Up With Sharukh???

It is already known that Sharukh Khan's next movie is titled as 'Salute'. After the failure of 'Zero', Sharukh has taken a small gap and is coming up with this movie. A few months ago, there were speculations that Sharukh will team up with the Tamil director Atlee, but there was no official confirmation about the movie.

Now, there is a buzz in the film circles that, Sharukh is coming up with the movie 'Salute' which is going to helmed by Sidharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala. The story is based on Rakesh Sharma, the first Indian to travel in space. According to the latest news, Fatima Sana Shaikh will play an important role in this movie.

Sharukh has pinned all his hopes on this movie as he wants to come back with a bang on… Being a biopic, Sharukh needs to work hard to step into the shoes of an astronaut.

Rakesh Sharma was the first Indian pilot who travelled to space and made the whole country proud. And coming to Fatima, she is just on the cloud nine as it was her dream to work with King Khan. She admires SRK and her dream is going to come true with this movie.

Well, let us wait until the complete details of this movie are dropped out…