Trending :
Home  > Entertainment > Bollywood

First look: Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in 'Toofan'; see

First look: Farhan Akhtar is ready to box in
Highlights

Farhan Akhtar shared his first look from his upcoming boxing drama 'Toofan' on Thursday.

Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar shared his first look from his upcoming boxing drama "Toofan" on Thursday.

The actor looked absolutely ripped in the photo, taken from the ringside and shared on Twitter.

"When life gets harder, you just get stronger. Iss saal #Toofan uthega. Releasing on 2.10.2020," Akhtar captioned the photo.


Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, "Toofan" also features veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur.

The project marks the second collaboration for Akhtar and Mehra, post "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", the 2013 biopic on legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

"Toofan" is co-produced by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures. The film is scheduled to be released on October 2 this year.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry2 Jan 2020 8:16 AM GMT

Tata Sons moves Supreme Court against NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry

Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice, wrongdoing: Amit Shah
Guru Gobind Singh devoted self to fight against injustice,...
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Several feared trapped after burning factory collapses in Delhi
Security beefed up for PM Modi
Security beefed up for PM Modi's Karnataka visit
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held
CAA Protests Related Violence In UP: 25 PFI Members Held


Top