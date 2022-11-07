Freddy Teaser: Kartik Aaryan Is Just Terrific As A Psychotic Dentist

Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with a couple of interesting movies. His latest movie Freddy is all set to release in December and so, the makers already began their digital promotions. Off late, they shared the teaser and made us witness the unique characterisation of this 'Dhamaka' actor.

Kartik Aaryan also shared the teaser of the Freddy movie on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Welcome to the World of #Freddy Appointments open 2nd December 2022 #ReadyForFreddy !! @disneyplushotstar @alayaf @ghoshshashanka @ektarkapoor @shobha9168 @jayshewakramani @ipritamofficial @kamera002 @parveezshaikh3 @aseemarrora @kamil_irshad_official @balajimotionpictures @nlfilms.india @nh_studioz @tips @kumartaurani @gauravbose_vermillion @praveenkaushal08 @bhavinisheth @houseofaweindia".

Going with the teaser, it is all; interesting and intense… Kartik Aaryan is introduced as a dentist and he will be working in his clinic. But then his lone appeal along with his psychotic behaviour stuns all and sundry. He wishes to stay alone, dance alone and also turns into a psychotic murderer. So, we need to wait and watch to know the reason behind his strange behaviour.

This movie marks the collaboration of young glam doll Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan. The shooting of this movie is wrapped up last year September itself and the makers also shared the wrap-up party pics on social media.

Freddy movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. It will be directly an OTT release and will be streamed from 2nd December, 2022!

Kartik Aaryan is also part of Shehzada movie which is the Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo movie. He also signed a new movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.