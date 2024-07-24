Live
Just In
French museum issues gold coins in honour of Shah Rukh Khan
The Grevin Museum in the French capital has honoured Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan with its set of customised gold coins.
Mumbai: The Grevin Museum in the French capital has honoured Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan with its set of customised gold coins.
The Grevin Museum at Paris is a wax museum located on the Grands Boulevards on the right bank of the Seine river.
A paparazzi shared the update on Instagram with a photo of the coin featuring SRK's likeness. This makes SRK the first Bollywood actor to have gold coins in his name at the museum.
Meanwhile, SRK has been earlier immortalised in wax statues in the US, the UK, Germany, France, Czech Republic, Thailand, India, Singapore and Australia.
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK bailed out the struggling Hindi film industry in 2023 with his consecutive blockbusters like ‘Pathaan’, and ‘Jawan’. While in ‘Pathaan’ he played the role of the titular spy, he played a cop who doubles up as a vigilante in ‘Jawan’.
‘Jawan’ marked the Hindi debuts of director Atlee and superstar Nayanthara. The film grossed Rs 1,100 crore worldwide as per the industry tracker Sacnilk.
The megastar is currently busy with the upcoming film ‘King’ in which he will be sharing the screen with his daughter Suhana who made her debut with the streaming movie ‘The Archies’. SRK also made an exit from Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don’ franchise, and passed the baton to Ranveer Singh for the titular role.