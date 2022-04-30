  • Menu
From Anushka Sharma To Sunny Leone: Check Out The List Of Star Birthdays In The Month Of May

Sunny Leone and Anushka Sharma
Sunny Leone and Anushka Sharma 

Highlights

The coming month May is definitely going to be a hot summer

The coming month May is definitely going to be a hot summer… To beat the heat waves, we can happily enjoy watching blockbuster movies in the theatres. Coming to Bollywood, Dhaakad, Anek and Jayeshbhai Jordaar movies are ready to release while coming to Tollywood F3 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata movies will spread the summer cool waves! Well, even a few ace actors of the Indian film industry are celebrating their birthday in May, so, we will check out the list and mark the dates to celebrate them!

We have listed the birthdays of the stars according to their dates, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite stars' birthday! Not only with the special social media posts, the stars also treat and surprise their fans by unveiling and releasing special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.

Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in May, 2022…

May 1st

Anushka Sharma

Radhika Madan

May 4th

Trisha Krishnan

May 7th

Amyra Dastur

Sundeep Kishan

May 9th

Vijay Devarakonda

Sai Pallavi

May 10th

Sreemukhi

Sunita

May 11th

Adah Sharma

Raj Tarun

Sudheer Babu

May 13th

Sunny Leone

Kaushal Manda

May 14th

Wahida Rehman

May 15th

Madhuri Dixit

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Ram Pothineni

May 16th

Sonal Chauhan

Vicky Kaushal

May 17th

Charmee Kaur

May 18th

Manushi Chhillar

May 19th

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

May 20th

Late lyricist Sirivennala Seetharamasastry

May 21st

Aditya Chopra

May 23rd

Director Raghavendra Rao

May 25th

Karan Johar

Kunal Khemu

Karthi

May 28th

Faria Abdullah

May 29th

Pankaj Kapur

May 30th

Paresh Rawal

May 31st

Shobita Dhulipalla

Superstar Krishna

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!

