From Anushka Sharma To Sunny Leone: Check Out The List Of Star Birthdays In The Month Of May

The coming month May is definitely going to be a hot summer… To beat the heat waves, we can happily enjoy watching blockbuster movies in the theatres. Coming to Bollywood, Dhaakad, Anek and Jayeshbhai Jordaar movies are ready to release while coming to Tollywood F3 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata movies will spread the summer cool waves! Well, even a few ace actors of the Indian film industry are celebrating their birthday in May, so, we will check out the list and mark the dates to celebrate them!

We have listed the birthdays of the stars according to their dates, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite stars' birthday! Not only with the special social media posts, the stars also treat and surprise their fans by unveiling and releasing special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.

Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in May, 2022…

May 1st



Anushka Sharma

Radhika Madan

May 4th



Trisha Krishnan

May 7th



Amyra Dastur

Sundeep Kishan

May 9th



Vijay Devarakonda

Sai Pallavi

May 10th



Sreemukhi

Sunita

May 11th



Adah Sharma

Raj Tarun

Sudheer Babu

May 13th

Sunny Leone

Kaushal Manda

May 14th



Wahida Rehman

May 15th



Madhuri Dixit

Anasuya Bharadwaj

Ram Pothineni

May 16th



Sonal Chauhan

Vicky Kaushal

May 17th



Charmee Kaur

May 18th



Manushi Chhillar

May 19th



Nawazuddin Siddiqui

May 20th



Late lyricist Sirivennala Seetharamasastry

May 21st



Aditya Chopra

May 23rd



Director Raghavendra Rao

May 25th



Karan Johar

Kunal Khemu

Karthi

May 28th



Faria Abdullah

May 29th



Pankaj Kapur

May 30th



Paresh Rawal

May 31st



Shobita Dhulipalla

Superstar Krishna

So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!

