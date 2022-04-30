From Anushka Sharma To Sunny Leone: Check Out The List Of Star Birthdays In The Month Of May
The coming month May is definitely going to be a hot summer
The coming month May is definitely going to be a hot summer… To beat the heat waves, we can happily enjoy watching blockbuster movies in the theatres. Coming to Bollywood, Dhaakad, Anek and Jayeshbhai Jordaar movies are ready to release while coming to Tollywood F3 and Sarkaru Vaari Paata movies will spread the summer cool waves! Well, even a few ace actors of the Indian film industry are celebrating their birthday in May, so, we will check out the list and mark the dates to celebrate them!
We have listed the birthdays of the stars according to their dates, so guys mark the date and get ready to celebrate to favourite stars' birthday! Not only with the special social media posts, the stars also treat and surprise their fans by unveiling and releasing special posters, trailers, teasers and any other thrilling announcements from their upcoming movies.
Check out the list of the film stars birthdays in May, 2022…
May 1st
Anushka Sharma
Radhika Madan
May 4th
Trisha Krishnan
May 7th
Amyra Dastur
Sundeep Kishan
May 9th
Vijay Devarakonda
Sai Pallavi
May 10th
Sreemukhi
Sunita
May 11th
Adah Sharma
Raj Tarun
Sudheer Babu
May 13th
Sunny Leone
Kaushal Manda
May 14th
Wahida Rehman
May 15th
Madhuri Dixit
Anasuya Bharadwaj
Ram Pothineni
May 16th
Sonal Chauhan
Vicky Kaushal
May 17th
Charmee Kaur
May 18th
Manushi Chhillar
May 19th
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
May 20th
Late lyricist Sirivennala Seetharamasastry
May 21st
Aditya Chopra
May 23rd
Director Raghavendra Rao
May 25th
Karan Johar
Kunal Khemu
Karthi
May 28th
Faria Abdullah
May 29th
Pankaj Kapur
May 30th
Paresh Rawal
May 31st
Shobita Dhulipalla
Superstar Krishna
So guys, celebrate the birthdays of your favourite stars with much joy and excitement and be ready for the surprises too!