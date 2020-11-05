Ganpath Teaser: Tiger Shroff Drops The Intriguing Teaser Of His Next Movie…

Bollywood young actor and ace dancer Tiger Shroff has once again picked an action entertainer as his next project… Titled as 'Ganpath', Tiger has dropped the teaser of this movie on his Instagram and awed all and sundry with his intriguing action thriller elements.









The teaser shows off Tiger standing on the debris of the collapsed building and that too in the night. He flaunted his fit and chiseled body and took the expectations bar a notch higher. Even the background voice and dull collapsed building aura made the teaser a worth watch.

Tiger also wrote, "This one is special for me, and especially for you guys! Presenting #Ganapath - get ready for more action, thrill and entertainment!

#VikasBahl #VashuBhagnani @jackkybhagnani @deepshikhadeshmukh @pooja_ent @rajeev_chudasama".

This post garnered millions of views and the teaser also impressed many Bollywood actors. Even Hrithik Roshan, Disha Patani, Armaan Malik, Raj Kundra and a few others congratulated Tiger Shroff and were impressed with the teaser of this movie.

Ganpath movie will be directed by Vikas Bahl and will be bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. This movie will hit the screens in 2022. At present Tiger is busy with the shooting of Heropanti 2 movie which has Tara Sutaria as the lead actress. This Ahmed Khan directorial will get released on July 16, 2021.