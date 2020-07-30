Ghar Ki Kheti: Preity Zinta Shows Off Her Kitchen Garden

Bollywood's ace actress Preity Zinta is now all busy with her home garden… This simple beauty is all having a happy time with her family in this lockdown period. She keeps on posting her updates on social media and makes her fans happy.

Be it her workout pics or throwback images, Preity shares them on Instagram every now and then and makes her fans continuously eye on her social media pages.

Off late, Preity has made us witness her home garden… She is seen plucking the natural 'Green Capsicums' from her backyard.

In this video, Preity thanked her mom and plucked those healthy and natural Capsicums…Preity showcased her home garden and plucked the green veggies from the large pots. Preity also doled out, she now has a full-fledged kitchen garden in her backyard.

She also wrote, "Gharkikheti 🤩 How awesome to grow our own vegetables at home. Thank you, Ma for teaching me & for inspiring me to spend time in the garden & grow our own vegetables 🙏 I'm on top of the world right now, yet I've never felt so close to Mother Earth ❤️".

Preity was all seen in her casual attire sporting in a grey tank top and teamed it up with denim short. She left her tresses free and went with sneakers.