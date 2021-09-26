Global Citizen Live: Priyanka Chopra Stuns With Her Pretty Blue Designer Outfit!

It is all known that global diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas hosted the prestigious Global Citizen Live event. This program was held on Saturday night in Paris and witnessed the oh-so-glamorous style statements of most of the Hollywood divas. Especially our dear host Pee Cee has memserised all and sundry with her designer outfit. She shared a couple of pics on her Instagram and treated all her fans…



In this post, Pee Cee posed to cams standing in front of Eifel Tower and stunned all her fans with her ultimate style game! This Quantico actress wore a high-neck and off-shoulder dual-toned gown that featured floral hand paint. Her golden heels, flowy tresses and on-point makeup best complemented her outfit!

Well, she shared a few videos on her Instagram Stories and doled out, "Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris."

She also shared a video of Elton John performing on stage and wrote, "Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty".

On the other hand, even Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes will perform on the stage in the New York edition while Pee Cee hosted Paris event witnessed the performances by Denis Brogniart, and have performances by Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat and Måneskin.

Speaking about Priyanka Chopra's work front, she will next be seen in Matrix 4, Text For You and Citadel movies.