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‘God of War’ buzz: Alia Bhatt in talks for female lead?
In Short
Jr NTR and director Trivikram Srinivas team up for 'God of War', a mythological action drama based on Lord Karthikeya, with Alia Bhatt in talks for the female lead.
Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas are all set to collaborate once again with their upcoming project after AravindaSametha Veera Raghava.
The film that is tentatively titled ‘God of War’ will have Jr NTR playing as Lord Karthikeya/Muruga who is the war deity in Hinduism. The film which is inspired from Anand Balasubramanian’s book Muruga – The Lord of War and uses the base from the Skanda Purana is currently in the script stage.
Jr NTR will be playing the role of Lord Karthikeya and the film is expected to go into production during Summer 2027. Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz regarding the female lead.
It seems like Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has been approached for the project. She has reportedly given a positive response but there seems to be no official confirmation regarding her joining the project.
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