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Bhatti’s call at NAREDCO TG property show: Realty must become partner in TG’s growth

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Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka unveils an Rs 84,790 crore infrastructure plan for Greater Hyderabad, urging real estate developers to partner in state growth.

Dy Chief CM Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurating NAREDCO Telangana Property Show in HItex Exhibition center on Friday. Photo: Ch Prabhu Das
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Dy Chief CM Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurating NAREDCO Telangana Property Show in HItex Exhibition center on Friday. Photo: Ch Prabhu Das

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Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka has urged the real estate and construction sectors to play a crucial role in the development of Hyderabad city as well as the economic growth of the state.

The government recognises those associated with these sectors not merely as businesspeople but as “wealth creators and partners in development,” he remarked, while inaugurating the NAREDCO Telangana Property Show here on Friday.

The Deputy CM disclosed that the government has prepared a comprehensive development action plan involving approximately Rs 84,790 crore for Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

From this plan, designs and tendering processes have already been initiated for works worth nearly Rs 55,000 crore; while several projects are at various stages of implementation.

He explained that Rs 52,706 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development through the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, Hyderabad Growth Corridor, Metro Rail and other related agencies.

An allocation of Rs 15,849 crore has been made for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. Additionally, Rs 4,000 crore has been allocated for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Rs 2,500 crore for the Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, and Rs 2,163 crore for the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation.

Patan Afzal Babu
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Patan Afzal Babu

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Patan Afzal Babu is an experienced journalist specializing in political and state Administration. With over 20 years of writing expertise, Afzal Babu contributes new content in the areas of politics and administration. Afzal has completed post-graduation from Hyderabad Central University (with a specialization in Journalism). Afzal Babu is an accomplished writer with a passion for writing political news and breaking news. With over 20 years of experience, Afzal honed skills in various genres, including major crime news. Afzal’s diverse family history and embracing cultures have enriched writing with unique perspectives.

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Bhatti VikramarkaNAREDCO TelanganaHyderabad InfrastructureReal Estate DevelopmentHMDA
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