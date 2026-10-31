KCR tried to grab Rs 50k-cr Miyapur land, alleges CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday described the Supreme Court’s verdict upholding Telangana’s ownership of 550 acres of disputed land in Miyapur as a “historic victory” for the state, while alleging that former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), his relatives, and associates had made several attempts to grab the valuable property, estimated to be worth Rs 50,000 crore.

The Supreme Court rejected private ownership claims over about 550 acres and 39 guntas in Survey Nos. 100 and 101 of Serilingampally mandal.

Addressing the media in Delhi, Revanth Reddy accused KCR, his close relative Damodar Rao and ‘Goldstone Prasad’ of attempting to encroach upon the lands. He alleged that expensive cars were given to Damodar Rao and kickbacks paid to KCR in connection with the deal.

The Chief Minister said the then BRS government had failed to protect the 550 acres, while its leaders allegedly used certain officials to facilitate the land grab. The officials involved in the controversy have since been arrested, he said.

After assuming office, the Congress government focused on protecting the property and presented strong arguments before the Supreme Court, due to which the government could secure the lands, he said.

Revanth Reddy said the government would decide on utilisation of the land in the future after discussing the matter in a Cabinet meeting. If required, the property would be auctioned and the proceeds used for irrigation, education and healthcare, particularly for the welfare of Dalits and Bahujan communities.

The Chief Minister alleged that KCR and his family members had attempted to appropriate valuable government lands in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

The Chief Minister claimed that the Congress government had been protecting properties worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore recovered during the last three years and cited several legal battles in which the state government’s stance was vindicated.