Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna Celebrates Her Husband’s Birthday In A Special Way

Bollywood's ace hero and Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 53rd birthday amidst his close family members. Even many Bollywood stars poured birthday wishes through social media and made the day turn into a special one for this 'Khiladi'. Even Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna also took to her Instagram and wished her dear hubby dropping the birthday cake pics…

In this post, Akshay is seen happily posing with Twinkle with the yummy chocolate cake in the frame. The second pic of the post is a very special one as it has the greeting cards made by his children.



Twinkle also wrote, "A small celebration for the big boy's birthday!".

This post garnered many views and Bollywood actors like Bhumika Chawla, Pinky Reddy, Huma Qureshi and others also commented on this post and dropped their birthday wishes…

Akshay and Twinkle got hitched in 2001 and have 2 children. The 19 years of togetherness made this couple stand as one of the lovely pair in Bollywood. These both actors never leave a stone in complimenting each other and also shower love on each other…

Well, Twinkle Khanna who is always on social media, dropped a hilarious post yesterday and made us go ROFL…

This is a hilarious joke… Why Akshay Kumar's wife is not a big star, because of 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star'… Twinkle jotted down a few words beside this post… "How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination…".



Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar… Have a blast and enjoy your day!!!