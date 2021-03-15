Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Soni Razdan And Pooja Bhatt Drop Heartfelt Birthday Notes On This Special Occasion

Bollywood's cute actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 28th birthday today… She turned a year older and is receiving birthday wishes from her fans, co-stars and family members too. Alia's mother Soni Razdan and sister Pooja Bhatt have shared beautiful pics of this 'Sadak 2' actress and also showered love on her with heartfelt birthday notes…

Soni Razdan

Along with sharing a beautiful pic of her daughter, Soni ji also dropped a heartfelt birthday post… "The art of a people is a true mirror to their minds' Jawaharlal Nehru. In that case my darling you have a very special mind ... may it bloom and grow forever and may you also always like what you see in the mirror 🥰🥰🥰 Happy Birthday Sunshine ! Love you to bits and pieces and so much that they don't have a number for that".

Even Alia's elder sister Pooja Bhatt also shared the posters of Alia's best movies and penned a sweet birthday note…

The first pic is from Alia's makeup room… She looked cute in casual dress and all busy in prepping up for the shoot. The second pic is the 'Highway' movie poster while the third one is 'Udta Punjab' poster. Pooja also shared Gully Boy, Sadak 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi movie posters and wrote, "The girl I will always see off-screen before she transforms like a chameleon into the dazzling array of women she gives life to on screen! Happy Birthday Alia.. you make us all so damn proud!".

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's work front, she will be next seen in RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi movies. Both being prestigious projects, they will make Alia essay larger than life roles. One being the biopic of Gangubai who was the mafia queen, shows Alia in a brother role and reveal her connections with the underworld. Coming to RRR, Alia will be seen as the love interest of Ram Charan Tej portraying the role of 'Sita' in this magnum opus.