Happy Birthday Kajol: Ajay Devgn Wishes His Dear Wife Dropping A Lovely Picture

Birthdays are definitely a celebrating moment for all the stars… Especially when it comes to Bollywood, they celebrate their birthdays in a gala manner. Today being Bollywood's ace actress Kajol's birthday, her dear hubby Ajay Devgn wished her in a special way by dropping a throwback image…

In this pic, both Ajay and Kajol are seen in much love and seen discussing something in all smiles… This endearing pic of the lovely couple made all their fans go awe… Ajay also jotted down a few words and wished his wife "Happy returns of the day, forever & always 🌹



@kajol…"

Kajol is seen wearing a classy white salwar while Ajay sported in a black tee and denim pants. Both looked in much love and made the day for their fans!!!

Both being ace actors of Bollywood were last seen together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie. This movie was based on the life story of Maratha warrior Tanhaji who sacrificed his life fighting to protect his motherland. Kajol was seen as his wife in this movie.

Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Maindaan and Gangubai Kathiawadi movies. These movies will begin their shooting post lockdown.