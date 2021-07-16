Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Wish This Glam Doll
- Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 38th birthday today
- Most of the Bollywood actors wished this glam doll through their social media pages
Bollywood's glam doll Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 38th birthday today and turned a year older. Besides making the fashion freaks go jaw dropped with her stunning glam stories, she also treats all the movie buffs with her ace acting skills. On this special day, most of the Bollywood actors wished this Bharat actress through their social media pages. Take a look!
Speaking about Katrina Kaif's work front, she will be next seen in Sooryavanshi, Phone Bhoot and Tiger 3 movies. Phone Bhoot movie is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The filming will begin in 2021. It has Ishann Khattar, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina in the lead roles. Coming to Sooryavanshi, this movie has Jackie Shroff, Gulshan Grover and Sikander Kher in other important roles which is produced by Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty, Aruna Bhatia and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty Picturez and Cape Of Good Films banners. This Rohit Shetty directorial has Akshay Kumar as the lead actor and that too essaying the cop role.
Next, she is also roped in to play the lead actress role in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 movie. It is part of the Tiger series and is titled as 'Tiger 3 - THE FINAL MISSION'. This movie also has Emraan Hashmi and will essay the role of a Pakistani ISI spy.
Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif...