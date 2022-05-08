Happy Mother's Day: Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal And A Few Other Bollywood Actors Showered Loved On Their Mothers On This Special Day

Today being the special day for all the mothers, the whole world is celebrating it with much love! Even our dear Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Dutt, Riddhima Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Anupam Kher, Katrina Kaif, Karan Johar and a few others showered all their love on their dear mothers and also extended the wishes to all their fans through social media… They also treated their fans by dropping priceless beautiful pics.



We have collated the 'Mother's Day' special posts of our dear Bollywood stars… Take a look!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Jackie Shroff

He shared a couple of beautiful pics of his mother, wife and daughter and wished them with much love!

Malaika Arora

Malaika shared a small video and said that motherhood isn't a stop to your career and it's just a comma! She also inspired many mothers jotting down, "This will end your career!' is what people said when I was expecting. Back then, after marriage, you'd barely see an actress on screen. But being raised by women who advocated being independent, I knew motherhood just meant I was to essay one more role—the role of mom!

I worked through my pregnancy—shuttling shows, & rehearsals. And when Arhaan was born, I promised to give him the world. I also promised myself—I won't lose my identity in the process of being a mom. Ever since, I've lived up to both the promises.

2 months after delivery, I performed at an award show. I was proud of myself because I also made it back home in time to tuck Arhaan in bed. Knowing that I could juggle motherhood & work empowered me. In fact, I said yes to Karan for Kaal Dhamaal a year after delivery!

But I had 'working mom' guilt. So, I maximized my time with Arhaan. Every morning, I'd sing malayalam songs to him, the ones my mom sang to me. Then, I'd strap him on & run errands before heading to work. And I always made it back home in time to read to him. I also had a solid support system in my family. And even Arbaaz & I had set rules—one parent was always present. No PTMs, or annual shows were missed. And I always picked him up or dropped him off at school. Soon, it became the highlight of my day. I spoke to Arhaan about everything! Even when Arbaaz & I told him we were separating, he understood. And ever since, regardless of our differences, Arbaaz & I've been a unit when it comes to parenting. When Arhaan had to shave, I called Arbaaz who took me through the process; it was fun!

Today, Arhaan is my dearest friend. The morning singing routine has now transitioned into a Sunday cooking ritual. And now that he's away studying, we keep DM-ing recipes to each other. I miss him; the empty nest syndrome is real, but it's a good thing I kept my 2nd promise—to not lose my identity in the process of being a mom. I've my work, my friends & my life.

So, live your dream—go after that job, leave if you're in an unhappy marriage, & prioritize yourself. Being a mom doesn't mean you stop being you. Motherhood is not the end. Treat it as a comma, but never as a full stop!" #NoOneLikeMom".

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi shared a beautiful pic with her mother Sridevi and felt her absence on this special day!

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Yami Gautam

Sara Ali Khan

She shared a couple of beautiful pics and collage with her mother Amrita and wrote, "Happy Mother's Day Mummy

Loved you since I was in your tummy

P.S I love the fact that you've visited every set of mine

To make you proud is why I try to shine".

Remo D'Souza

Vicky Kaushal

He shared a few pics from his wedding and wished his mother and mother-in-law with much love!

Neha Dhupia









She also shared a few pics with her daughter, mother and mother-in-law and wished them on this special day!



Sanjay Kapoor









Anushka Sharma









Anushka shared a pic with her little Vamika and her mother and treated all her fans…



Shamita Shetty









Shamita Shetty shared a beautiful video of her mother Sunanda and wrote, "Thankyou ma for being u You have been my greatest teacher thankyou for never giving up on me .. pushing me out of my comfort zone .. and loving me love you to the moon and back. @sunandashetty10".



Anupam Kher









Anupam Kher as always shared a funny video with all his family and said that for him it everyday mother's day and showered his love on his dear maa… "For me everyday is a #MothersDay. But for those who are celebrating it today, here a long video of Dulari where she talks about million things! From her favourite मिठाई, to us making हलवा as children to monkeys to calling me बेवक़ूफ़ कहीं का to her injuries to our injuries AND to her favourite



@narendramodi ji!! Enjoy this hilarious #MothersDay special! And give your mothers a long never ending hug!! जय माता दी! #DulariRocks #MomsAreTheBest #Love".

Sanjay Dutt









Sanjay Dutt missed his mother on this special day and dropped a throwback pic with his parents jotting down, "Ma, you taught me all about hard work, patience, humility, kindness, forgiveness, understanding... and how to have fun along the way. Thank you will never be enough but, I'm thankful for having had you as my mother



#HappyMothersDay to mine and to all the Mothers out there."

Katrina Kaif









Shilpa Shetty









Shilpa shared a funny video and made us witness how her kids are doing makeup and made us go aww… "Happy Babies



Happy Mommy

I celebrate being a Mother every Day

An Ode to every Mom/Maa/Mumma/Aai/Amma/Bebe/Maaji/Ammi/Mummy… who works day & night to ensure her kids have the best life possible".

Karan Johar









Angad Bedi









Happy Mother's Day…