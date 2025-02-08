Harshvardhan Rane gets emotional as ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ returns to theatres

Actor Harshvardhan Rane is overwhelmed with emotion as his much-loved film Sanam Teri Kasam is set for a theatrical re-release. The 2016 romantic drama, which became a cult favorite over the years, is making a comeback on February 7, much to the delight of fans who have relentlessly campaigned for its return to the big screen.

Expressing his gratitude, Harshvardhan shared how deeply moved he is by the unwavering love for the film. “The love for Sanam Teri Kasam has never faded, and seeing fans travel from different parts of the country to make this re-release happen is beyond overwhelming. This film gave me so much, and witnessing its magic being relived on the big screen again is an emotion I can’t put into words. Thank you for keeping this love story alive,” he said.

The film’s producer, Deepak Mukut, also acknowledged the dedication of fans, stating, “From the moment Sanam Teri Kasam released, it found a place in people’s hearts. The fact that fans have pushed for its re-release even after all these years is proof of the impact it had. We are thrilled to bring it back to theatres on February 7, and I hope audiences, both old and new, experience its timeless romance once again.”

Reports suggest that fans from across India, including Bihar and Bengal, particularly Kolkata, came together in a heartwarming show of support, leading to the film’s return to theatres. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and MawraHocane, the movie was written and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru.

Sanam Teri Kasam is a poignant love story that blends modern romance with deep-rooted emotions. It narrates the journey of Inder (Harshvardhan Rane), a reformed ex-convict, and Saru (MawraHocane), a traditional librarian, whose love story unfolds with heart-wrenching intensity. Inspired by the legends of Shiva-Sati and Erich Segal’s novel Love Story, the film struck a chord with audiences upon its initial release.

As the film gears up for its re-release, fans and movie lovers alike are eagerly awaiting the chance to relive its magic on the big screen once more.
















