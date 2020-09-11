Have A Sneak Peek At Shahid Kapoor's 'Monochrome' Pics

Bollywood's ace actor and our dear Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is making fans go gaga over him with all his new look. He dropped a few monochrome clicks on his Instagram and made us go stunned flaunting his new look post lockdown.

In this pic, Shahid is seen in the workout mode as his cycle is seen in the screen… He is looking cool in the casual wear along with an intense look. It is all the 'Night Rides' pic which was also posted on his Instagram stories…

Here comes the mirror selfie of our dear B-Town hero… Shahid's long tresses and closed eyes pose made us fall for him. He just added 'Feeling It' caption and garnered millions of views for this post.

Here comes another awesome pic of Shahid… He is seen in a car with the modish black goggles and clean shave appeal. Those messy long locks made him look cool in the sunny day… Shahid also wrote, "Getting my share of vitamin D for the day."

Even Shahid's wife Mira Rajut also shared the monochrome selfie and posed along with her dear hubby. She captioned the image as "Yin&Yang" and were seen in much love. Mira sported in a polka-dotted and striped top and Shahid in a casual tee.



Coming to Shahid Kapoor's work front, he will be next seen in 'Jersey' remake movie. Even the Bollywood version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri who worked for Tollywood version. More details to be out post lockdown.

