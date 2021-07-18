HBD Bhumi Pednekar: This B-Town Actress Wishes To Start Restoring The Planet

Bollywood's glam doll Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating her 32nd birthday today and turned a year older. She is all busy enjoying the best phase of her career. On this special day, Bhumi Pednekar doled out about her birthday wish and created awareness among her fans about restoring the planet for future generations.



She started off with, "I think my wish definitely would be that our generation should be the generation that starts restoring the planet because that is most important. I truly wish that we address the dangers that we are challenged with and take steps to rectify it and that can only happen if we all change the way our perspective towards our planet is."

She also added, "We have to realise that everything is limited and one day if we don't stop, we will be done and over. For my career, my wish is that I continue doing good work and I continue breaking boundaries. The loyal fan base that I have created over the years I want to make sure that I don't disappoint them."

Speaking about Bhumi Pednekar's work front, she will next be seen in Badhaai Do, Mr Lele and Raksha Bandhan movies. Mr. Lele is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan under the Dharma Productions banner. This Shashank Khaitan directorial seems to be a comedy entertainer… Vicky Kaushal is the lead actor of this movie and it also has Kiara Ali Advani in another important role.

Coming to Raksha Bandhan, it is an Akshay Kumar starrer family drama. This movie is being directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by the filmmaker and Alka under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. It has Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth in other important roles. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters.

Happy Birthday Bhumi Pednekar…