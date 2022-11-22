HBD Kartik Aaryan: Shehzada Teaser Captures The Young Actor’s Action Mode

Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, the makers of his next movie 'Shehzada' unveiled the teaser and showcased a glimpse of his action mode. Being the remake of Tollywood's blockbuster movie 'Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo' which had Allu Arjun in the lead role, there are many expectations on it. Geetha Arts banner is remaking the movie and picked the young actor Kartik Aaryan to step into the shoes of Allu Arjun.



Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of Shehzada movie on his Instagram page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain !! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada #RohitDhawan @KritiSanon @M_Koirala #PareshRawal @RonitBoseRoy @SachinSKhedekar @iPritamOfficial #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AlluAravind #SRadhaKrishna @AmanTheGill @Tseriesfilms @AlluEnts @HaarikaHassine @RamaraFilms @Tseries.official @Shivchanana #BunnyVas @NagaVamsi19 @AnkurRatheeOfficial @HindujaSunny".

Going with the teaser, Kartik Aaryan is seen entering the palace riding a horse. He also doles out, "Jab baat family pe aayi, tho discussion nahi karte, action karte hai". He also looks rocking with the glimpse of the action sequence and is all set to protect his family.

Kriti Sanon also shared the teaser and wished him by jotting down, "Happiest Birthday my Shehzada!! Proud to see you grow and shine Wishing you all the happiness and dher sara pyaar always. I hope we made your bday special! Lets kill it! #HappyBirthdayShehzada".

Shehzada movie is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind and Krishnan Kumar under the T-Series, Allu Entertainment, Haarika & Hassine Creations and Brat Films banners. It also has an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar, Ronit Roy Ankur Rathee and Sunny Hinduja.

Shehzada which is the remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo will have Kartik Aaryan as the lead actor and Kriti Sanon will be seen romancing with him. The plot showcases how two kids who belong to poor and rich families get exchanged during their birth itself. So, we need to wait and watch how their fate will bring them together.

Speaking about other movies of Kartik, he will be next seen in Freddy. This movie marks the collaboration of young glam doll Alaya F and Kartik Aaryan. Freddy movie is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures banner. It will be directly an OTT release and will be streamed from 2nd December, 2022!