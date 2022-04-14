Here Are The Royal Wedding Outfit Details Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor

The most-awaited wedding of Bollywood's lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took place today in the afternoon amid the close relatives members of the Kapoor and Bhatt families. The newlyweds looked great in the ace fashioner Sabyasachi Mukherkji's outfits and owned a complete royal appeal!



We have decoded the beautiful wedding outfit details for all our readers… Take a look!

The beautiful couple looked awesome and royal…

Speaking about Alia Bhatt's wedding lehenga, she wore a hand dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. It is paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

Coming to handsome groom Ranbir Kapoor, he wore an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery features uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multi-strand pearl necklace.

Here is the special look of Karisma Kapoor… She wore sheer ivory organza saree which is hand-embroidered in classic zari, floral motifs paired with a contrasting brocade coord set.

Kareena Kapoor looked lovely wearing a lassic zari embroidered organza saree.

Now, let us check out a few other pics shared by Karisma, Kareena and other family members of Kapoor and Bhatt families…

Kareena Kapoor shared a beautiful pic of groom Ranbir with her father Randhir Kapoor.

Soni Razdan

She shared a beautiful pic of her daughter and son-in-law and wrote, "They say you lose a daughter when you gain a son. I say we gain a wonderful son, a lovely warm family and my darling beautiful baby girl is right here with us always. Ranbir and Alia here's wishing you so much love, light and happiness in your journey together. Your loving Maa".