Here Is The New Poster Of Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Chehre’ Movie

Bollywood ace actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in another multi-starrer 'Chehre' movie. It has young actor Emraan Hashmi, Krystal D'Souza, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Annu Kapoor and Dhritiman Chatterjee in the important roles. Off late, the makers have announced the release date of this movie along with the new poster… Avinash Goawarikar shared it on his Twitter page…

This post has the new poster of 'Chehre' movie… It has Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan… Even Krystal D'Souza and a few others are also seen in this poster.



In this flick, Big B will essay the role of an advocate and Emraan will portray the role of a business tycoon.



Chehre movie is directed as Rumi Jaffery and is bankrolled by Anand Pandit under Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited banners. This flick will be released on 30th April, 2021…



Amitabh Bachchan will also star in 'Jhund' movie… This flick is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Raj Hiremath, Savita Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule and Meenu Arora under T-Series and Taandav Films banners. This Nagraj Manjule directorial has Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru in other important roles. Although the shooting of the movie wrapped up on 31st August, 2019, due to Covid-19 lockdown, the release of the movie is postponed and is finally all set to hit the theatres.



This movie is based on the life story of Vijay Barse, the founder of slum soccer. Amitabh Bachchan will step into the shoes of Vijay and will show off the capability and hard work of Vijay in moulding the un-educated slum boys to form a football team.