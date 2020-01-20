Here Is The Romantic Song From 'Shikara'…

Shikara… It is a periodic tale which showcases the journey of a couple who belong to a Kashmiri Pandit family. This movie is based on the real-life incidents of a couple who fought hard against the circumstances to get back to their home town.

This Vidu Vinod Chopra directorial will definitely make the audience roll back to 1990s and witness the pain of Kashmiri Pandits as they were forced to vacate their hometown due to a few religion issues.

Vidu has made the story from the view of Shiv Kumar and Shanti Dhar, a Kashmiri Pandit couple. He made us travel along with their love story and then their struggle to get back to their home town.

The makers have dropped a romantic song "Mar Jaayein Hum…" from the movie a few minutes ago and made us listen to it again and again with its soulful lyrics… Have a look!





This song shows off beautiful chemistry of the lead pair and their romance on the banks of a river. The intimate journey of the couple in a floral decorated boat was simply superb and romantic too.

This song is penned by Irshad Kamil and is sung by Papon & Shradha Mishra. The music of this song is tuned by Sandesh Shandilya.

Shikara will hit the theatres on 7th February, 2020.