Here’s how Ananya Panday’s workout reminds her of math class in school

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday took to social media to share a glimpse of her workout, adding a humorous twist as she recalled how it reminded her of a school math lesson.

Referring to her pose, she joked that it was the only time she had thought about a 90-degree angle since her classroom days. Taking to her Instagram stories, Ananya shared a video of her working out in the gym and captioned it, “The only time I have thought about a 90 degree angle since school.” In the clip, she is seen doing a hips and legs workout, which prompted her to jokingly compare the posture to a 90-degree angle — something she says she hasn't thought about since her school math classes.

Meanwhile, the 'Kesari Chapter 2' actress recently made headlines for paying a lively tribute to her father and veteran actor Chunky Panday by performing some of his most iconic songs at the Zee Cine Awards 2025. The father-daughter duo danced together to the popular track “Main Tera Tota, Tu Meri Maina.”

Sharing the proud moment on social media, Chunky wrote, “This is the First time i got to Perform at an International Film Award function Thank you @zeecineawards and my Darling @ananyapanday what a Surprise So Proud of you Love you forever.”

In the video, Ananya Panday lit up the stage as she danced to one of her father’s iconic songs, accompanied by an energetic troupe of background dancers. The excitement peaked when Chunky Panday himself joined her on stage, making the moment even more memorable.

The ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress also took to Instagram to share clips of her tribute, celebrating her father’s legacy. Additionally, she posted a glimpse of her dynamic performance with actor Kartik Aaryan, showcasing the electric chemistry they brought to the event.