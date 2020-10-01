His last song was filmed on Amitabh Bachchan in 1975

Sachin Dev Burman, born on October 1, 1906, is one of the eternal legends of the Indian film industry. A music director who scored for 100 odd films in Hindi and Bengali in a career spanning three decades, he had many firsts.

It is very rare for a music director to be awarded the best singer award. It happened in his case when his film ' Aradhana' which rewrote the musical trends of Hindi cinema in the year 1969 saw his song ' Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana' being selected for the National Film Award for Best Playback Singer.

This, when the film had evergreen hits from Kishore Kumar, who was re-launched in a way for Rajesh Khanna, which is part of filmi folklore. He is also the sole recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for his seminal work in the film 'Sujata', which no other film music director has bagged.

Sachin Da, as he was popularly known, is the father of R D Burman and the father-in-law of Asha Bhonsle, who got married to RDB after her first marriage ended in a disaster. Yet another interesting factoid is that Sachin Tendulkar was named after him as the cricketer's grandfather was a great fan of S D Burman.

The iconic music director died in 1975 with his last song sung by Kishore Kumar in the film 'Mili' for Amitabh Bachchan. The film was directed by yet another celebrity helmsman, Hrishikesh Mukherjee.