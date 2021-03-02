How Amitabh Bachchan Earned Family Man Tag After Rekha's Affair

The love saga of famous Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha during the 80s is a long one which the present day generation are not aware of. Several magazines and medias used to publish colourful stories about the on-screen couple those days.

It was almost an open secret that the two had tied the knot in disguise but had to face the onslaughts from Society, media, and from their families. Both the actors who were young in those days were ruling the Hindi film industry. They had together acted in several movies. Jaya Bhadhuri who had already got married to Amitabh Bachchan had to silently bear this affair that was going on between the two. It so happened once when the shooting of their movie "Ganga ki Soughand" was going on in 1977 at the Jaipur palace amidst crowd who had come to watch the shooting, one person from the crowd was making nasty comments on Rekha. The person continued his rants inspite of warnings. Amitabh Bachchan, who usually always kept his cool, went into the crowd and thrashed him. This was enough for thr media to fabricate colourful stories about the couple.

The Media's contention was why should Amithabh have to go and hit him unless he was in a relationship with Rekha. These gossips went on for several years until Amitabh Bachchan himself gave a statement saying that there was nothing between the two of them.

There were enough pressure from all the corners including Jaya to make Amitabh issue this statement. But later, Rekha in her autobiography "The untold Story" has clarified on this stating that they had an affair. "Amitabh is modest. He never wants to hurt anyone. It's true that we had an affair. But he didn't like to expose this to embarrass his family. Hence he went away from me. Both of us were pained by this decision. But we had to swallow this pain for the sake of society and his family. The rumours are still lingering on. Rekha has "Mangal Sutra" even today around her neck. People speculate that this was tied by Amitabh Bachchan. She even has sindhoor on her forehead even today indicating that she is spending her days in memory of Amitabh. Later Amitabh told all the directors and producers that he woould not act with Rekha anymore.

It is said even this was because of pressure from his wife Jaya Bhadhuri. Once Rekha had said that Jaya Bachchan was in tears while watching romantic scenes of Amitabh and Rekha during the premiere show of the movie "Mukkadar Ka Sikandar".

However, Big B was a true gentleman and proved that once married he had to stay by his wife and protect his children. So he stood by them and let go of Rekha who was hoping that he would leave Jaya which never happened. But like they say marriages are made in heaven and so was the big b-Jaya jodi, who are a happy model family now.

Now, Amitabh Bachchan who is in the evening of his life has hinted that he is likely to undergo an operation. The actor who is now 78 years old, has just recovered from Coronavirus. "Health condition..... Surgery..... I can't express anything at this stage," thus has stated the actor in his blog.

