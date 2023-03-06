  • Menu
Hrithik's 'Fighter' completes its Schedule

Hrithiks Fighter completes its Schedule
The highly-anticipated Bollywood action film "Fighter", starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has once again made headlines. Directed by Siddharth Anand, who recently scored a major hit with "Pathaan", the movie has wrapped up its third filming schedule, as announced by the "Greek God" of Bollywood himself on his social media accounts. Roshan shared a video of the crew chanting the film's title to celebrate the successful completion of the schedule.

The movie also features Anil Kapoor in a prominent role and is being produced by Viacom18 Studios on a grand scale. Set to release on January 25th, 2024, "Fighter" will have its soundtrack provided by Vishal and Sheykhar.

