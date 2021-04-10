I always find my light: Priyanka Chopra

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has started shooting for the drama series "Citadel", asserts she has clean skin from within, and that she would always find her light. On Friday, the actress posted an Instagram picture that shows her getting her hair and make-up done. The image captures a ray of light adding an extra golden glow to her skin.

"I always find my light. Glamchair, setlife ,citadel ,clean skin from within," she wrote as caption for the image. The upcoming Russo brothers drama series "Citadel" co-stars Richard Madden, while other details are under wraps.

Meanwhile, in a recent update, Priyanka informed fans she is one of the presenters at the upcoming 74 British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), which will take place on April 10 and 11.