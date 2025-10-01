I sincerely thank my directors for trusting me with important roles, says actor Shabeer Kallarakkal

Chennai: Well known Malayalam actor Shabeer Kallarakkal, whose impressive performances in Sivakarthikeyan-starrer 'Madharaasi' and Dinesh-starrer 'Thandakaaranyam' have come in for praise -- has now penned a note of gratitude for the appreciation he has been receiving from audiences for his performances.

In a statement on Wednesday, the actor, who first shot to limelight with his performance as a boxer called 'Dancing Rose' in director Pa Ranjith's blockbuster film 'Sarpetta Parambarai', said, "I feel truly grateful and overwhelmed by the continuous support and appreciation I have been receiving this month. With the back-to-back release of my films 'Madharaasi' and 'Thandakaaranyam', it has been a very special and memorable phase in my career."

Stating that both the films had given him unique characters to portray, the actor said that the audience’s heartfelt response, along with the kind words from the media, had made this journey even more rewarding.

"I sincerely thank my directors for trusting me with such important roles, and the production houses for their vision and support in bringing these projects to life," Shabeer Kallarakkal said, adding, "The generous words from cinema-goers for these characters have been heard with gratitude, and the encouragement strengthens the commitment to seek challenging roles and deliver committed work."

Shabeer also thanked the media for the sustained coverage, interviews, and features that amplified both releases.

The actor then went on to thank the directors of both the films -- A R Murugadoss and Athiyan Athirai.

"My heartfelt thanks to directors A. R. Murugadoss sir and Athiyan Athirai thozhar for their clarity of storytelling and the confidence placed in shaping these roles; to the production houses Sri Lakshmi Movies, Neelam Productions, and Learn and Teach Production for their unwavering backing; and to the audiences whose enthusiastic response fuels the journey ahead," he said.