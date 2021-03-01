X
X
I'm thrilled to produce 'Darlings' along with SRK: Alia Bhatt

Highlights

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt says she is thrilled to co-produce her upcoming starrer 'Darlings' under her brand new banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, which marks Alia's debut as producer, is a mother-daughter relationship story that features Alia alongside Shefali Shah. The film also features Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. "I am really excited to be part of 'Darlings', it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have 'Darlings' as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies," Alia says.

'Darlings' is also director Jasmeet K Reen's first venture. "With the brilliant Alia and Shefali portraying the mother-daughter duo, along with exceptionally talented Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew we have a dream cast and the perfect 'partners in crime' if I can call them that. We couldn't have asked for anything more and now I can't wait to get on the floor," says Jasmeet, who has also written the film along with Parveez Sheikh.

The film is a dark comedy set against a lower middle class neighbourhood in Mumbai. The story follows the lives of a mother-daughter duo as they navigate through crazy circumstances.

