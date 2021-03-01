I'm thrilled to produce 'Darlings' along with SRK: Alia Bhatt
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt says she is thrilled to co-produce her upcoming starrer ‘Darlings’ under her brand new banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt says she is thrilled to co-produce her upcoming starrer 'Darlings' under her brand new banner Eternal Sunshine Productions along with Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. The film, which marks Alia's debut as producer, is a mother-daughter relationship story that features Alia alongside Shefali Shah. The film also features Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew. "I am really excited to be part of 'Darlings', it's a powerful story with a lot of humour and doses of dark comedy. I am thrilled to have 'Darlings' as my first film as producer, that too in collaboration with my favourite, Shah Rukh Khan and Red Chillies," Alia says.
'Darlings' is also director Jasmeet K Reen's first venture. "With the brilliant Alia and Shefali portraying the mother-daughter duo, along with exceptionally talented Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew we have a dream cast and the perfect 'partners in crime' if I can call them that. We couldn't have asked for anything more and now I can't wait to get on the floor," says Jasmeet, who has also written the film along with Parveez Sheikh.
The film is a dark comedy set against a lower middle class neighbourhood in Mumbai. The story follows the lives of a mother-daughter duo as they navigate through crazy circumstances.