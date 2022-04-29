Irrfan Khan's Second Death Anniversary: Babil Khan Reminisces His Father And Pens An Emotional Note

The sudden demise of Irrfan Khan two years ago left many Bollywood actors and fans go shocked. He breathed his last on 29th April, 2020 as he was suffering from a rare disease. On the occasion of his second death anniversary, his son Babil Khan turned emotional and left a heartfelt post on his Instagram page…

Babil shared a throwback vacay pic of his father Irrfan and wrote, "Dear baba,

I'm trying to remember that perfume you wore, when we travelled north to watch lights dance in Norway. I remember exactly, the feeling of your smell, but I can't remember the materialism of it. I remember the sensation on my fingertips when you spread my palms to tell my fortunes but it frightens me to forget your playful pinch on my nostrils. I have begged, and I have cried to the heavens, to let not my body forget yet; for my soul is not ready to forfeit. I am not ready to move on, and I am alright with the idea that possibly I will never be, we were never governed by logic.

You and I, singular and cosmic.

Everything is, and yet it is not;

You're a perfect teardrop in my asylum.

I was mindful and yet I forgot,

my intonations of violence.

You still breathe, in my thoughts;

and our institutions of madness.

I miss that, what I fought;

your explorations of silence.

A creation of yours,

Babil".

Even Pankaj Tripathi also remembered Irrfan Khan on this special day and spoke to the media… He started off by saying, "Every actor from our generation, almost every actor, has been inspired by Irrfan. I get emotional every time I'm asked to talk about him. I'm not able to talk a lot about him."

He also added, "Be it for craft, intellect, on screen and off-screen behaviour, how to view acting, he has inspired everyone immensely. When he acted, it made us take note of how he did it. He was breaking the formula. I have only watched Irrfan's films."

Well, Irrfan Khan is always remembered and he will always stay alive in the hearts of the audience. He breathed his last on 29th April, 2020 battling with a neuroendocrine tumour.