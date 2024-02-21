Is Deepika Padukone Having a Baby With Ranveer Singh?

It seems like Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might be becoming parents for the first time! There's a lot of talk going around suggesting that Deepika is pregnant. According to what people are saying, she's in the second part of her pregnancy.

Some folks started to think this when they saw Deepika wearing an outfit that covered her belly at the 77th BAFTA Awards. She wore a beautiful saree and special jewelry made by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Deepika and Ranveer got married on November 14, 2018, in Italy after being together for six years. They first met while working on a movie called Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. After that, they acted together in more films like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Just last November, they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in Belgium.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore in January, Deepika talked about whether she wants to become a mom. She said, “Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family.”

Deepika also talked about her family values and how important they are to her. She wants to make sure that even though she's famous, she stays connected to her roots and keeps her family close. She hopes to pass down these values to her future children.

Recently, Deepika starred in a movie called Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She's also set to appear in another film called Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, which will be out on May 9, 2024.

As for Ranveer, he's going to be in a movie called Singham Again, where he'll reprise his role as Simmba. He's also going to star in Don 3, which is set to come out in 2025.

So, while we wait for official news from Deepika and Ranveer themselves, it looks like there might be some exciting baby news on the way!