IT Raids On Tapsee, Anurag Politically Motivated? 

It is no news that Income tax officials have raided the houses of Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, and actress Tapsee Pannu and have recovered un-accounted money worth crores of rupees.

The raid was conducted on Wednesday March 3. The IT team have raided more than about 30 places of Phantom film Productions owned by Anurag Kashyap at Pune and Mumbai. After conducting raids at several places, the officials have found more money than was collected at the box office.

Later, it emerged that the amount belonged to Tapsee Pannu and other partners. The Production house failed to furnish details for about 300 crores. The directors of Phantom film Productions and share holders failed to provide evidence for the transfer of this amount. However, details have been provided for the balance 350 crores.

Details of deals for about 5 crores belonging to actress Tapsee Pannu have been collected. The IT sleuths have said that prima-facie, they noticed some manipulations of some records. These raids were conducted after getting clue about income tax fraud.

The IT officials have discovered that there is a lot of difference between the tax paid and the income earned. The officials have also raided the houses of Producer Madhu Mantena and director Vikas Behl. These two people are also partners for Phantom film Productions owned by Anurag Kashyap.

Recently, Anurag Kashyap and Tapsee Pannu had levelled many allegations against the central government. It may be recalled that these two had supported farmers during their protests against agricultural laws.

So netizens are wondering if these IT raids are politically motivated.