Jaaved Jaaferi felt 'proud' during his face off with son Meezaan in '3 Shaukk' from 'De De Pyaar De 2'

Mumbai: The father-son duo of Jaaved Jaaferi and Meezaan are garnering a lot of love with their electrifying dance-off in the "3 Shaukk" track from the forthcoming sequel "De De Pyaar De 2".

Taking things to a whole new level, Jaaved and Meezan even reunited with the OG Boogie Woogie gang, sending a wave of nostalgia among the viewers.

On Friday, Meezaan took to his social media and uploaded a BTS video from their viral dance-off.

Sharing his experience, Meezaan revealed that he was really scared.

He said, “I was really scared because it was like India’s greatest dancer dancing with you, so naturally, everyone on set was on his side and rooting for him; they were watching an icon perform after years."

"I truly wanted to enjoy the moment and I did, at the end of this I wanted to be at par and do the best I could and the only person who was on my side, rooting for me was my mother over the call, who was telling me that I know everyone must be cheering for your father there but you have to kill it and that's exactly what I tried to do," the 'Maalal' actor added.

Pitching in, Jaaved added, “I had done a promotional dance video with Meezaan for his debut film, but this was our first on-screen performance together, and that too, a dance face-off! In the film, we’re on opposite sides, he’s with the girl’s side, and I’m with Ajay’s.”

Revealing how he had to push himself to match steps with the youngersters, he added, “The dance style is very modern, something that’s definitely out of my comfort zone. But since it was choreographed by Ganesh, who’s a very good friend, and seeing how well he has guided Meezaan, I pushed myself to match up to today’s generation and their dancing style.”

Jaaved revealed that seeing Meezaan perform so effortlessly, he felt like a proud father, “Even till the final shot, I had my share of hesitation about my part. But watching Meezaan perform so confidently made me feel like a proud dad, and seeing how much the audience is loving our face-off now makes it all the more special," he concluded.