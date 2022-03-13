Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up On Seeking Help For Her Mental Health During Pandemic

Bollywood's ace actress Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to entertain all the movie buffs with her upcoming movie 'Bachchan Pandey'… She is roped in for a special song in this Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer. Off late, she opened up on seeking the help for her mental health during the pandemic time.

She started off by saying, "A lot of us didn't know what was happening to them. People were literally pulled out of so many things. People lost their jobs. People lost their people. I realised that I was possibly going through a bit of loneliness. You know there are so many people who live alone in the city and they don't have their families with them. So, you essentially don't end up having people to talk to and there's a lot of times, in my personality as well that I don't like bogging people down with my problems or issues. So, I don't want to bring up things that might seem sad or depressing around friends or family. I don't like them knowing that I'm struggling or I'm sad or lonely. So, I did seek help".

She also added, "It's amazing that people, even if they can't do therapy, but if they have someone solid that they can talk to. Because I realised that in therapy that most of the time, I was just like talking, talking and that person was just listening and asking me questions back that made me think why I was feeling lonely or why I was feeling that. People think that therapy is useless because what are they going to tell you but actually it's for your own self-reflection that sometimes you don't have the time to do. And it helped me so much".

Well, Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline's "Heer Raanjhana…" song is released today on social media… It is getting a great response and showcases the beautiful chemistry between the lead pair.

This song showcases Akshay Kumar and Jaqueline's cute love story… Jac is seen enjoying the camel ride! Akshay also wrote, "बच्चन पांडे और सोफी,

जैसे हो कोई भौकाल जोड़ी.

देखिए इनकी लव स्टोरी,

#HeerRaanjhana song out now!

LINK IN BIO".

Akshay is seen fulfilling Jac's wishes by helping her do paragliding, riding a camel and many desi adventures at the fun fair. Going with the Bachchan Pandey's plot, Kriti Sanon and her assistant Arshad Warsi will approach Bachchan Pandey aka Akshay Kumar who is a deadly gangster to direct his biopic. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of a deadly gangster Bachchan Pandey who wants to become an actor and Kriti will portray the role of a journalist who will aim to become a filmmaker. This movie also has Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi and Arshad Warsi in prominent roles. Being a Farhad Samji directorial, it is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainments banner.

This movie will hit the big screens on 18th March, 2022!